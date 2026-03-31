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    PANTAFLIX Boosts PAL Next AG: 2025 Business Performance on Track

    In 2025, PAL Next AG sharpened its financial profile, boosted output, and pushed ahead with AI-driven production—marking a pivotal step in its transformation.

    PANTAFLIX Boosts PAL Next AG: 2025 Business Performance on Track
    Foto: Sven BÃhren - stock.adobe.com
    • PAL Next AG's revenue increased significantly to EUR 23.0 million in 2025, reaching the guided range of EUR 21.0 to EUR 23.0 million.
    • Total operating performance rose to EUR 27.2 million, exceeding the guidance of EUR 24.0 million.
    • Operating earnings (EBIT) improved to EUR -0.9 million from EUR -3.3 million in 2024, aligning with adjusted expectations.
    • The company successfully released several productions, including the films "DER TIGER," "NO HIT WONDER," "DAS LEBEN DER WÜNSCHE," and the second season of "ASBEST."
    • PAL Next AG strengthened its capital base through bond conversions and a capital increase in kind, increasing its equity ratio to 11.8% from -1.1%.
    • The company advanced its AI-supported production processes, focusing on developing workflows and exploring commercial applications.

    The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at PANTAFLIX is on 30.04.2026.

    The price of PANTAFLIX at the time of the news was 0,9450EUR and was up +0,53 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,9500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,53 % since publication.


    PANTAFLIX

    -5,85 %
    -11,06 %
    -6,35 %
    -2,75 %
    -31,40 %
    +40,48 %
    -39,38 %
    -83,98 %
    -16,11 %
    ISIN:DE000A12UPJ7WKN:A12UPJ





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    PANTAFLIX Boosts PAL Next AG: 2025 Business Performance on Track In 2025, PAL Next AG sharpened its financial profile, boosted output, and pushed ahead with AI-driven production—marking a pivotal step in its transformation.
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