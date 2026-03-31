PANTAFLIX Boosts PAL Next AG: 2025 Business Performance on Track

PAL Next AG's revenue increased significantly to EUR 23.0 million in 2025, reaching the guided range of EUR 21.0 to EUR 23.0 million.

Total operating performance rose to EUR 27.2 million, exceeding the guidance of EUR 24.0 million.

Operating earnings (EBIT) improved to EUR -0.9 million from EUR -3.3 million in 2024, aligning with adjusted expectations.

The company successfully released several productions, including the films "DER TIGER," "NO HIT WONDER," "DAS LEBEN DER WÜNSCHE," and the second season of "ASBEST."

PAL Next AG strengthened its capital base through bond conversions and a capital increase in kind, increasing its equity ratio to 11.8% from -1.1%.

The company advanced its AI-supported production processes, focusing on developing workflows and exploring commercial applications.

The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at PANTAFLIX is on 30.04.2026.

The price of PANTAFLIX at the time of the news was 0,9450EUR and was up +0,53 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,9500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,53 % since publication.





