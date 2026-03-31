adesso SE 2025 Results: Sales +14%, EBITDA +30%, EPS €2.83

adesso SE's sales increased by 14% to EUR 1.47 billion in 2025, slightly exceeding forecasts

EBITDA rose by 30% to EUR 123.6 million, with a margin of 8.4%, driven by higher workforce utilization and licensing sales

Net profit significantly increased to EUR 17.5 million from EUR 4.2 million in the previous year, with earnings per share of EUR 2.83

The company’s workforce grew by 8% to 10,841 employees, with 40% of growth attributable to overseas operations, especially SmartShore locations

Revenue from key sectors such as Healthcare (30%) and Utilities (24%) showed strong growth, with public administration remaining the largest revenue contributor

For 2026, adesso forecasts sales between EUR 1.6 and 1.7 billion and EBITDA between EUR 130 and 150 million, expecting continued demand for digital transformation services

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at adesso is on 31.03.2026.

The price of adesso at the time of the news was 58,30EUR and was up +2,19 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 59,15EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,46 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.344,11PKT (+0,32 %).





