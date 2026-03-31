Leifheit AG Unveils 2025 Report & New Growth Strategy Launch
Leifheit AG enters a new growth phase: solid 2025 results, strong liquidity and a fresh strategy set the stage for brand renewal, efficiency gains and profitable expansion into 2026.
Foto: Thomas Frey - picture alliance / dpa
- Leifheit AG's preliminary figures for 2025 show a group turnover of EUR 232.6 million and EBIT before special items of EUR 11.6 million.
- The company plans to launch a new strategy phase focused on growth through brand relaunch, increased marketing, and innovations, supported by a performance program to improve efficiency and resilience.
- For 2025, the dividend proposal includes EUR 1.20 per share, consisting of an ordinary dividend and a special dividend, reflecting the company's solid liquidity position.
- Despite challenging market conditions, Leifheit improved profitability and efficiency in 2025, with a slight decrease in turnover and EBIT compared to the previous year.
- The 2026 forecast anticipates slight growth in turnover and EBIT, with ongoing measures to streamline operations, reduce costs, and support future growth initiatives.
- The company remains financially solid with high equity ratio, no bank liabilities, and liquidity of EUR 32.6 million as of December 2025, aiming to use its liquidity for shareholder distributions and investments.
The next important date, "Conference call" (Note: the phrase is already English. It usually means a telephone or video meeting among participants in different locations.), at Leifheit is on 31.03.2026.
The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 15,075EUR and was up +0,67 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,025EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,33 % since publication.
+1,33 %
-0,66 %
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0,00 %
-16,20 %
-16,20 %
-67,03 %
-43,50 %
+161,44 %
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