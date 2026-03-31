Almonty Industries, K'S HOLDINGS & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Basler AG
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|K'S HOLDINGS
|+19,93 %
|Einzelhandel
|🥈
|Virgin Galactic Holdings
|+12,33 %
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🥉
|Americas Gold and Silver Corporation
|+5,88 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Basler
|-8,79 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|New Hope
|-9,20 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|InSilico Medicine Cayman TopCo
|-10,29 %
|Gesundheitswesen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|Singulus Technologies
|Maschinenbau
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Global Power Solutions
|Baugewerbe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|148
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|66
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Atos
|62
|Informationstechnologie
|Vonovia
|46
|Immobilien
|Rheinmetall
|36
|Maschinenbau
|Tesla
|33
|Fahrzeugindustrie
K'S HOLDINGS
Wochenperformance: +4,89 %
Wochenperformance: +4,89 %
Platz 1
Virgin Galactic Holdings
Wochenperformance: -1,59 %
Wochenperformance: -1,59 %
Platz 2
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation
Wochenperformance: -16,08 %
Wochenperformance: -16,08 %
Platz 3
Basler
Wochenperformance: -11,74 %
Wochenperformance: -11,74 %
Platz 4
New Hope
Wochenperformance: +2,19 %
Wochenperformance: +2,19 %
Platz 5
InSilico Medicine Cayman TopCo
Wochenperformance: +4,27 %
Wochenperformance: +4,27 %
Platz 6
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: +6,15 %
Wochenperformance: +6,15 %
Platz 7
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -18,23 %
Wochenperformance: -18,23 %
Platz 8
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +7,32 %
Wochenperformance: +7,32 %
Platz 9
Singulus Technologies
Wochenperformance: +36,92 %
Wochenperformance: +36,92 %
Platz 10
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +7,48 %
Wochenperformance: +7,48 %
Platz 11
Global Power Solutions
Wochenperformance: -0,85 %
Wochenperformance: -0,85 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -18,60 %
Wochenperformance: -18,60 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +1,74 %
Wochenperformance: +1,74 %
Platz 14
Atos
Wochenperformance: -9,87 %
Wochenperformance: -9,87 %
Platz 15
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: +3,32 %
Wochenperformance: +3,32 %
Platz 16
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -5,72 %
Wochenperformance: -5,72 %
Platz 17
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -5,15 %
Wochenperformance: -5,15 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte