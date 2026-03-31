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    Uzin Utz Publishes 2025 Annual Report: Key Highlights Revealed

    With record results and a bold new roadmap to 2030, Uzin Utz sets its sights on global growth, innovation, and stronger profitability in its 2025 annual report.

    Uzin Utz Publishes 2025 Annual Report: Key Highlights Revealed
    • Uzin Utz Group published its 2025 annual report, highlighting a record revenue of EUR 505.1 million and an EBIT margin of 8.0%.
    • The company successfully completed its PASSION 2025 strategy and is now focusing on the new strategy until 2030, called GROW BIGGER, with five strategic pillars.
    • The five strategic pillars are: “Go International!”, “Be Broader!”, “Be Innovative!”, “Boost Profits!”, and “Acquire, Integrate, Grow!”.
    • The annual report includes a performance overview, industry context, and future outlook, with the financial statement available online.
    • Uzin Utz will hold a virtual earnings call on April 1, 2026, a press conference on April 17, 2026, and a bankers' day on April 30, 2026, to discuss business performance and future strategies.
    • Uzin Utz is a family-owned company based in Ulm, Germany, with approximately 1,560 employees, specializing in flooring systems, chemicals, machinery, and tools, with a global distribution network.

    The price of Uzin Utz at the time of the news was 69,00EUR and was up +0,36 % compared with the previous day.


    Uzin Utz

    -1,43 %
    -1,41 %
    -14,11 %
    +2,94 %
    +14,75 %
    +28,21 %
    -0,57 %
    +68,47 %
    +239,63 %
    ISIN:DE0007551509WKN:755150





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    Uzin Utz Publishes 2025 Annual Report: Key Highlights Revealed With record results and a bold new roadmap to 2030, Uzin Utz sets its sights on global growth, innovation, and stronger profitability in its 2025 annual report.
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