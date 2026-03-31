JDC Group AG Unveils Bold 2025 Preliminary Results!
JDC Group accelerates its growth path: strong 2025 results, ambitious 2026 outlook, and bold 2030 targets underscore its role in an AI-driven industry transformation.
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- Revenue for 2025 increased by 13% to EUR 250 million, confirming preliminary figures
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 47% to EUR 22.2 million, while unadjusted EBITDA increased by 36% to EUR 20.6 million
- For 2026, the company expects revenue between EUR 300-330 million and EBITDA of EUR 35-38 million
- Long-term targets for 2030 include revenue exceeding EUR 500 million and an EBITDA margin over 12%
- The company achieved record quarterly results in Q4 2025 with EUR 74 million revenue and EUR 9.8 million EBITDA, driven by the integration of FMK Group
- JDC Group aims to benefit from AI-driven industry transformation, leveraging extensive data assets and infrastructure, with a target EBITDA of over EUR 35 million in 2026
The next important date, "Konzernjahresabschluss 2025" — "Consolidated financial statements 2025" (also: "Group annual financial statements 2025")., at JDC Group is on 31.03.2026.
The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 21,350EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.
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