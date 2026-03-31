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    JDC Group AG Unveils Bold 2025 Preliminary Results!

    JDC Group accelerates its growth path: strong 2025 results, ambitious 2026 outlook, and bold 2030 targets underscore its role in an AI-driven industry transformation.

    JDC Group AG Unveils Bold 2025 Preliminary Results!
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Revenue for 2025 increased by 13% to EUR 250 million, confirming preliminary figures
    • Adjusted EBITDA rose by 47% to EUR 22.2 million, while unadjusted EBITDA increased by 36% to EUR 20.6 million
    • For 2026, the company expects revenue between EUR 300-330 million and EBITDA of EUR 35-38 million
    • Long-term targets for 2030 include revenue exceeding EUR 500 million and an EBITDA margin over 12%
    • The company achieved record quarterly results in Q4 2025 with EUR 74 million revenue and EUR 9.8 million EBITDA, driven by the integration of FMK Group
    • JDC Group aims to benefit from AI-driven industry transformation, leveraging extensive data assets and infrastructure, with a target EBITDA of over EUR 35 million in 2026

    The next important date, "Konzernjahresabschluss 2025" — "Consolidated financial statements 2025" (also: "Group annual financial statements 2025")., at JDC Group is on 31.03.2026.

    The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 21,350EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.


    JDC Group

    -0,47 %
    -0,47 %
    -12,30 %
    -14,06 %
    +11,46 %
    +18,89 %
    +103,81 %
    +288,60 %
    +106,80 %
    ISIN:DE000A0B9N37WKN:A0B9N3





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    JDC Group AG Unveils Bold 2025 Preliminary Results! JDC Group accelerates its growth path: strong 2025 results, ambitious 2026 outlook, and bold 2030 targets underscore its role in an AI-driven industry transformation.
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