JDC Group AG Unveils Bold 2025 Preliminary Results!

Revenue for 2025 increased by 13% to EUR 250 million, confirming preliminary figures

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 47% to EUR 22.2 million, while unadjusted EBITDA increased by 36% to EUR 20.6 million

For 2026, the company expects revenue between EUR 300-330 million and EBITDA of EUR 35-38 million

Long-term targets for 2030 include revenue exceeding EUR 500 million and an EBITDA margin over 12%

The company achieved record quarterly results in Q4 2025 with EUR 74 million revenue and EUR 9.8 million EBITDA, driven by the integration of FMK Group

JDC Group aims to benefit from AI-driven industry transformation, leveraging extensive data assets and infrastructure, with a target EBITDA of over EUR 35 million in 2026

The next important date, "Konzernjahresabschluss 2025" — "Consolidated financial statements 2025" (also: "Group annual financial statements 2025")., at JDC Group is on 31.03.2026.

The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 21,350EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.





