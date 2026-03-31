Friedrich Vorwerk Group Sets 2025 Financials, €1.10 Dividend & 2026 Growth

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE confirms its financial figures for 2025, with record revenues of €704.3 million and EBITDA of €163.3 million, showing significant growth compared to the previous year.

The company's EBITDA margin increased to 23.2%, up 7 percentage points from 16.2% in 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled €279.7 million, and net liquidity was €261.9 million, both significantly higher than the previous year.

The order backlog as of December 2025 was €1,021.4 million, slightly lower than the previous year's €1,187.7 million, with new order intake of €538.1 million.

The company proposes a dividend of €1.10 per share, including a base dividend of €0.70 and a special dividend of €0.40, to be approved at the AGM on June 1, 2026.

For 2026, Friedrich Vorwerk plans to continue its growth, expecting revenues between €730-780 million and EBITDA between €160-180 million.

The price of Friedrich Vorwerk Group at the time of the news was 72,35EUR and was up +2,77 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 73,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,59 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.468,38PKT (+0,76 %).





