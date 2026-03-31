    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsViscom AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Viscom
    53 Aufrufe 53 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Viscom: Tough 2025 Market, Bright 2026 Outlook Ahead

    Despite a challenging market and weak demand in key regions, Viscom SE navigated 2025 with rising orders, improved earnings, and a sharpened focus on future growth and sustainability.

    Viscom: Tough 2025 Market, Bright 2026 Outlook Ahead
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Weak market conditions negatively impacted Viscom SE's 2025 financial year, especially in European and North American automotive sectors
    • Incoming orders increased by 7.9% to €80.98 million, while revenue decreased by 2.8% to €81.71 million, remaining within forecast ranges
    • EBIT improved significantly from € -11.82 million in 2024 to € -1.82 million in 2025, but still below forecast expectations; net loss was € -5.63 million
    • Strategic focus on long-term growth segments such as electronic assemblies, industrial applications, and battery cell inspection, with plans for consolidation and efficiency improvements in 2026
    • For 2026, Viscom expects order intake and revenue of €80-€90 million and an EBIT margin of 2-5%, indicating cautious optimism despite ongoing market uncertainties
    • The company emphasizes sustainability and innovation as core components of its corporate strategy, with detailed non-financial reporting available separately

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2025" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2025.", at Viscom is on 31.03.2026.

    The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 3,6500EUR and was up +0,55 % compared with the previous day.


    Viscom

    -0,55 %
    -3,06 %
    -13,24 %
    -9,95 %
    +18,75 %
    -61,62 %
    -64,65 %
    -72,89 %
    -83,68 %
    ISIN:DE0007846867WKN:784686





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Viscom: Tough 2025 Market, Bright 2026 Outlook Ahead Despite a challenging market and weak demand in key regions, Viscom SE navigated 2025 with rising orders, improved earnings, and a sharpened focus on future growth and sustainability.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     