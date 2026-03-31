Viscom: Tough 2025 Market, Bright 2026 Outlook Ahead

Weak market conditions negatively impacted Viscom SE's 2025 financial year, especially in European and North American automotive sectors

Incoming orders increased by 7.9% to €80.98 million, while revenue decreased by 2.8% to €81.71 million, remaining within forecast ranges

EBIT improved significantly from € -11.82 million in 2024 to € -1.82 million in 2025, but still below forecast expectations; net loss was € -5.63 million

Strategic focus on long-term growth segments such as electronic assemblies, industrial applications, and battery cell inspection, with plans for consolidation and efficiency improvements in 2026

For 2026, Viscom expects order intake and revenue of €80-€90 million and an EBIT margin of 2-5%, indicating cautious optimism despite ongoing market uncertainties

The company emphasizes sustainability and innovation as core components of its corporate strategy, with detailed non-financial reporting available separately

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2025" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2025.", at Viscom is on 31.03.2026.

The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 3,6500EUR and was up +0,55 % compared with the previous day.





