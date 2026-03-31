MBB Reports 2025 Results, Raises Dividend to €1.21, Guides €1.1–1.2B Revenue & 15–18% EBITDA for 2026

2025 revenue: €1,170.0 million (previous year €1,068.4 million).

Adjusted EBITDA €216.9 million, up 46% year‑on‑year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.6% (previous year 14.0%); main drivers were Friedrich Vorwerk and DTS.

Group net liquidity at €763.8 million (31 Dec 2024: €553.9 million); €373.6 million attributable to holding company MBB SE (31 Dec 2024: €280.8 million).

Board proposes increasing the base dividend to €1.21 per share — the 16th consecutive increase — to be voted at the Annual General Meeting on 3 June 2026.

2026 guidance: expected revenue of €1.1–1.2 billion with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15–18%.

Full 2025 annual report is available at www.mbb.com (investor relations contact: ir@mbb.com).

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at MBB is on 31.03.2026.

The price of MBB at the time of the news was 181,90EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.469,99PKT (+0,77 %).





