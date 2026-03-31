MBB Reports 2025 Results, Raises Dividend to €1.21, Guides €1.1–1.2B Revenue & 15–18% EBITDA for 2026
MBB enters 2026 on a strong footing: record 2025 revenue, sharply higher profitability and liquidity, and a proposed 16th consecutive dividend increase.
Foto: Andrei Armiagov - stock.adobe.com
- 2025 revenue: €1,170.0 million (previous year €1,068.4 million).
- Adjusted EBITDA €216.9 million, up 46% year‑on‑year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.6% (previous year 14.0%); main drivers were Friedrich Vorwerk and DTS.
- Group net liquidity at €763.8 million (31 Dec 2024: €553.9 million); €373.6 million attributable to holding company MBB SE (31 Dec 2024: €280.8 million).
- Board proposes increasing the base dividend to €1.21 per share — the 16th consecutive increase — to be voted at the Annual General Meeting on 3 June 2026.
- 2026 guidance: expected revenue of €1.1–1.2 billion with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15–18%.
- Full 2025 annual report is available at www.mbb.com (investor relations contact: ir@mbb.com).
The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at MBB is on 31.03.2026.
The price of MBB at the time of the news was 181,90EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.469,99PKT (+0,77 %).
+0,22 %
-4,53 %
-9,98 %
-12,15 %
+31,45 %
+126,47 %
+41,72 %
+612,97 %
+1.413,33 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte