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    MBB Reports 2025 Results, Raises Dividend to €1.21, Guides €1.1–1.2B Revenue & 15–18% EBITDA for 2026

    MBB enters 2026 on a strong footing: record 2025 revenue, sharply higher profitability and liquidity, and a proposed 16th consecutive dividend increase.

    MBB Reports 2025 Results, Raises Dividend to €1.21, Guides €1.1–1.2B Revenue & 15–18% EBITDA for 2026
    Foto: Andrei Armiagov - stock.adobe.com
    • 2025 revenue: €1,170.0 million (previous year €1,068.4 million).
    • Adjusted EBITDA €216.9 million, up 46% year‑on‑year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.6% (previous year 14.0%); main drivers were Friedrich Vorwerk and DTS.
    • Group net liquidity at €763.8 million (31 Dec 2024: €553.9 million); €373.6 million attributable to holding company MBB SE (31 Dec 2024: €280.8 million).
    • Board proposes increasing the base dividend to €1.21 per share — the 16th consecutive increase — to be voted at the Annual General Meeting on 3 June 2026.
    • 2026 guidance: expected revenue of €1.1–1.2 billion with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15–18%.
    • Full 2025 annual report is available at www.mbb.com (investor relations contact: ir@mbb.com).

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at MBB is on 31.03.2026.

    The price of MBB at the time of the news was 181,90EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.469,99PKT (+0,77 %).


    MBB

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    -4,53 %
    -9,98 %
    -12,15 %
    +31,45 %
    +126,47 %
    +41,72 %
    +612,97 %
    +1.413,33 %
    ISIN:DE000A0ETBQ4WKN:A0ETBQ





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    MBB Reports 2025 Results, Raises Dividend to €1.21, Guides €1.1–1.2B Revenue & 15–18% EBITDA for 2026 MBB enters 2026 on a strong footing: record 2025 revenue, sharply higher profitability and liquidity, and a proposed 16th consecutive dividend increase.
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