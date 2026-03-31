    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCYAN AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu CYAN
    29 Aufrufe 29 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    CYAN AG Achieves 2025 Turnaround; Sees Profitable Growth in 2026

    In FY2025, the company accelerated growth, expanded globally, and turned profitable, laying a solid foundation for sustained, innovation‑driven momentum into 2026.

    CYAN AG Achieves 2025 Turnaround; Sees Profitable Growth in 2026
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Revenue grew by approximately 30% to €9.2 million in FY2025, reaching the upper end of the forecast range and driven by rising recurring revenue.
    • Achieved a turnaround with positive EBITDA within the projected range of €0.75–0.85 million.
    • End-customer base expanded by 47% as the company internationalized into new markets (Romania, Moldova, Réunion, Mayotte, Latin America, Central America) through partners like Orange, Claro and an MVNO in Mexico.
    • Launched cyan Guard 360, targeting SMEs with cost‑effective phishing protection; first commercial roll-out with Odido in the Netherlands and channel positioning via a partnership with CANCOM for the DACH region.
    • Secured operational contract progress, including a global Orange Group contract extension for at least three years and expanded collaboration with T‑Mobile Poland, plus multiple new distribution partnerships.
    • Outlook for 2026: further revenue growth expected to €10.2–11.5 million with EBITDA remaining positive, supported by continued investments in R&D and sales to expand recurring, long‑term customer relationships.

    The next important date, "Annual Report 2025" Other possible translations depending on context: - "Business Report 2025" - "Company Report 2025", at CYAN is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 1,9550EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.


    CYAN

    +3,59 %
    -5,50 %
    -6,44 %
    -6,44 %
    -43,07 %
    +50,60 %
    -83,44 %
    -89,37 %
    ISIN:DE000A2E4SV8WKN:A2E4SV





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    CYAN AG Achieves 2025 Turnaround; Sees Profitable Growth in 2026 In FY2025, the company accelerated growth, expanded globally, and turned profitable, laying a solid foundation for sustained, innovation‑driven momentum into 2026.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     