CYAN AG Achieves 2025 Turnaround; Sees Profitable Growth in 2026

Revenue grew by approximately 30% to €9.2 million in FY2025, reaching the upper end of the forecast range and driven by rising recurring revenue.

Achieved a turnaround with positive EBITDA within the projected range of €0.75–0.85 million.

End-customer base expanded by 47% as the company internationalized into new markets (Romania, Moldova, Réunion, Mayotte, Latin America, Central America) through partners like Orange, Claro and an MVNO in Mexico.

Launched cyan Guard 360, targeting SMEs with cost‑effective phishing protection; first commercial roll-out with Odido in the Netherlands and channel positioning via a partnership with CANCOM for the DACH region.

Secured operational contract progress, including a global Orange Group contract extension for at least three years and expanded collaboration with T‑Mobile Poland, plus multiple new distribution partnerships.

Outlook for 2026: further revenue growth expected to €10.2–11.5 million with EBITDA remaining positive, supported by continued investments in R&D and sales to expand recurring, long‑term customer relationships.

The next important date, "Annual Report 2025" Other possible translations depending on context: - "Business Report 2025" - "Company Report 2025", at CYAN is on 13.05.2026.

The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 1,9550EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.





