Centrotherm Photovoltaics Beats 2025 Forecasts, Equity Ratio Rises to 31.7%

The centrotherm Group achieved a successful fiscal year 2025, meeting its forecasts and improving its equity ratio to 31.7%

Revenues for 2025 were EUR 211.1 million, with over 90% generated from international business, mainly in Asia

EBITDA was EUR 30.6 million, slightly below the previous year's EUR 39.2 million, due to improved operating margins

The Group's equity increased by approximately 17% to EUR 127.7 million, and cash and cash equivalents rose by over 77% to EUR 170.7 million

The order volume in 2025 was EUR 86.7 million, with a backlog of EUR 330.9 million, predominantly from the semiconductor industry

For 2026, the Group expects revenues between EUR 90 million and EUR 170 million, with an EBITDA significantly below the previous year's, and an order intake of EUR 40 million to EUR 100 million

The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at Centrotherm Photovoltaics is on 31.03.2026.

The price of Centrotherm Photovoltaics at the time of the news was 11,500EUR and was up +1,77 % compared with the previous day.





