Centrotherm Photovoltaics Beats 2025 Forecasts, Equity Ratio Rises to 31.7%
In 2025, centrotherm delivered solid growth, stronger equity and robust cash reserves, while international sales and a strong order backlog set the stage for a cautious 2026 outlook.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- The centrotherm Group achieved a successful fiscal year 2025, meeting its forecasts and improving its equity ratio to 31.7%
- Revenues for 2025 were EUR 211.1 million, with over 90% generated from international business, mainly in Asia
- EBITDA was EUR 30.6 million, slightly below the previous year's EUR 39.2 million, due to improved operating margins
- The Group's equity increased by approximately 17% to EUR 127.7 million, and cash and cash equivalents rose by over 77% to EUR 170.7 million
- The order volume in 2025 was EUR 86.7 million, with a backlog of EUR 330.9 million, predominantly from the semiconductor industry
- For 2026, the Group expects revenues between EUR 90 million and EUR 170 million, with an EBITDA significantly below the previous year's, and an order intake of EUR 40 million to EUR 100 million
The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at Centrotherm Photovoltaics is on 31.03.2026.
The price of Centrotherm Photovoltaics at the time of the news was 11,500EUR and was up +1,77 % compared with the previous
day.
-1,74 %
+2,70 %
+3,64 %
+11,76 %
+190,08 %
+155,03 %
+260,76 %
+267,86 %
-94,13 %
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