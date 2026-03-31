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    Electrovac AG, Leader in Hermetic Packaging, Plans IPO to Fuel Global Growth

    Electrovac AG, a global pioneer in hermetic packaging, is gearing up for a 2026 IPO to fuel its growth in safety-critical electronics worldwide.

    Electrovac AG, Leader in Hermetic Packaging, Plans IPO to Fuel Global Growth
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • electrovac AG is a global leader in hermetic packaging, specializing in glass-to-metal-sealing products for critical electronics applications
    • The company plans an IPO in Q2 2026 to expand production capacities and meet rising global demand from personal safety, aerospace, and defense sectors
    • Strong financial performance with EUR 85.9 million in revenues and EUR 10.5 million EBIT over nine months in 2025/26, showing growth and improved margins
    • electrovac holds approximately 27% global market share, with high technological expertise, certifications, and barriers to entry that protect its market position
    • The IPO aims to raise around EUR 30 million, primarily for capacity expansion in Asia, the US, and China, and to support ongoing R&D activities
    • The company’s strategic focus includes increasing local content production in the US, expanding in emerging markets, and maintaining technological leadership in safety-critical electronics






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    Electrovac AG, Leader in Hermetic Packaging, Plans IPO to Fuel Global Growth Electrovac AG, a global pioneer in hermetic packaging, is gearing up for a 2026 IPO to fuel its growth in safety-critical electronics worldwide.
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