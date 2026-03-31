Verve Group Registered (A) Announces Capital Markets Day 2026 in NYC

Verve Group SE will hold its Capital Markets Day in New York on 16 June 2026, 9:00 AM–1:00 PM EDT (registration & breakfast from 8:00 AM) at Citigroup Headquarters, 388 Greenwich Street, The Auditorium.

This is Verve’s first Capital Markets Day outside Europe, reflecting increased interest from US investors and a strong North American presence (about 75% of business; ~1/3 of employees).

The event is hybrid and will be broadcast live via Verve’s Investor Relations website; on-site registration is open now and closes on 1 June 2026 (registration link: https://app.webinar.net/K29zPaKpkJ4).

Agenda highlights include an introduction to Verve’s business model and financials plus deep dives into the global AdTech industry, privacy-driven mobile advertising trends, and the growing importance of unique data signals in the AI era.

Company profile: Verve is a fast‑growing AdTech software platform focused on mobile in‑app, CTV and other emerging channels, offering privacy-first, ID-less targeting and AI-driven advertising solutions.

Financial & market facts: reported revenues €551 million in 2025, five‑year revenue CAGR of 32%, adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%; listed on Frankfurt (Ticker: VRV) and Nasdaq First North Premier Stockholm (Ticker: VER), ISIN SE0018538068.

The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 1,3375EUR and was down -0,63 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,3460EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,64 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.408,99PKT (+0,40 %).





