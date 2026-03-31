Verve Group Registered (A) Announces Capital Markets Day 2026 in NYC
Discover how Verve is reshaping global AdTech as it brings its first Capital Markets Day to New York, spotlighting data, AI and privacy-first innovation.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Verve Group SE will hold its Capital Markets Day in New York on 16 June 2026, 9:00 AM–1:00 PM EDT (registration & breakfast from 8:00 AM) at Citigroup Headquarters, 388 Greenwich Street, The Auditorium.
- This is Verve’s first Capital Markets Day outside Europe, reflecting increased interest from US investors and a strong North American presence (about 75% of business; ~1/3 of employees).
- The event is hybrid and will be broadcast live via Verve’s Investor Relations website; on-site registration is open now and closes on 1 June 2026 (registration link: https://app.webinar.net/K29zPaKpkJ4).
- Agenda highlights include an introduction to Verve’s business model and financials plus deep dives into the global AdTech industry, privacy-driven mobile advertising trends, and the growing importance of unique data signals in the AI era.
- Company profile: Verve is a fast‑growing AdTech software platform focused on mobile in‑app, CTV and other emerging channels, offering privacy-first, ID-less targeting and AI-driven advertising solutions.
- Financial & market facts: reported revenues €551 million in 2025, five‑year revenue CAGR of 32%, adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%; listed on Frankfurt (Ticker: VRV) and Nasdaq First North Premier Stockholm (Ticker: VER), ISIN SE0018538068.
The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 1,3375EUR and was down -0,63 % compared with the previous
day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,3460EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,64 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.408,99PKT (+0,40 %).
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