Lonza Group Nominates Stephen Fry as New Independent Board Member

Lonza announced the nomination of Stephen Fry as an Independent Member of the Board (31 March 2026), subject to his election at the AGM in May 2026.

If elected, Fry will be appointed to the People and Governance Committee and the Audit and Compliance Committee.

Fry has more than 30 years of pharmaceutical industry experience at Eli Lilly, including international, operational and executive leadership roles.

He served 12 years as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Eli Lilly, leading large-scale organizational transformation and shaping high-performance cultures.

The Lonza Chairman said Fry’s skills in governance, succession planning and people strategy will help embed a performance culture to attract and retain top talent.

Lonza is the world’s largest CDMO, employing ~20,000 people and reporting FY2025 sales of CHF 6.5 billion with CORE EBITDA of CHF 2.1 billion.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also can be rendered as "quarterly statement," "quarterly announcement," or "quarterly bulletin" depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 16.04.2026.

The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 548,90EUR and was up +1,40 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 548,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,07 % since publication.





