The Platform Group Gets German Approval for AEP Acquisition

On 31 March 2026 The Platform Group announced that the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) approved the planned acquisition of AEP GmbH (Alzenau), satisfying a key regulatory condition.

Remaining purchase agreement terms and contractual closing conditions will be processed, with completion expected by the end of May 2026.

Acquisition financing will use a diversified mix of own funds and debt, arranged at both the AEP level and the acquiring-entity level, with a planned financing tenor of three to five years; the final financing structure will be communicated after closing conditions are met.

The Platform Group is a Europe-wide software company operating in 26 industries, with more than 16,000 partners, 19 locations, and headquarters in Düsseldorf.

Preliminary 2025 results: revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

Corporate info and contact: ISIN DE000A40ZW88; Investor Relations head Nathalie Richert (ir@the-platform-group.com); website https://the-platform-group.com/.

The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at The Platform Group is on 22.04.2026.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 2,5225EUR and was down -9,67 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,29 % since publication.





