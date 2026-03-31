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    The Platform Group Gets German Approval for AEP Acquisition

    The Platform Group moves ahead with a key strategic acquisition, as German regulators clear its planned takeover of pharmaceutical distributor AEP GmbH.

    The Platform Group Gets German Approval for AEP Acquisition
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • On 31 March 2026 The Platform Group announced that the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) approved the planned acquisition of AEP GmbH (Alzenau), satisfying a key regulatory condition.
    • Remaining purchase agreement terms and contractual closing conditions will be processed, with completion expected by the end of May 2026.
    • Acquisition financing will use a diversified mix of own funds and debt, arranged at both the AEP level and the acquiring-entity level, with a planned financing tenor of three to five years; the final financing structure will be communicated after closing conditions are met.
    • The Platform Group is a Europe-wide software company operating in 26 industries, with more than 16,000 partners, 19 locations, and headquarters in Düsseldorf.
    • Preliminary 2025 results: revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.
    • Corporate info and contact: ISIN DE000A40ZW88; Investor Relations head Nathalie Richert (ir@the-platform-group.com); website https://the-platform-group.com/.

    The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at The Platform Group is on 22.04.2026.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 2,5225EUR and was down -9,67 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,29 % since publication.


    The Platform Group

    -11,53 %
    -26,82 %
    -41,54 %
    -57,65 %
    -74,70 %
    -45,74 %
    -92,10 %
    -92,02 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ZW88WKN:A40ZW8





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    The Platform Group Gets German Approval for AEP Acquisition The Platform Group moves ahead with a key strategic acquisition, as German regulators clear its planned takeover of pharmaceutical distributor AEP GmbH.
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