The Platform Group Gets German Approval for AEP Acquisition
The Platform Group moves ahead with a key strategic acquisition, as German regulators clear its planned takeover of pharmaceutical distributor AEP GmbH.
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- On 31 March 2026 The Platform Group announced that the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) approved the planned acquisition of AEP GmbH (Alzenau), satisfying a key regulatory condition.
- Remaining purchase agreement terms and contractual closing conditions will be processed, with completion expected by the end of May 2026.
- Acquisition financing will use a diversified mix of own funds and debt, arranged at both the AEP level and the acquiring-entity level, with a planned financing tenor of three to five years; the final financing structure will be communicated after closing conditions are met.
- The Platform Group is a Europe-wide software company operating in 26 industries, with more than 16,000 partners, 19 locations, and headquarters in Düsseldorf.
- Preliminary 2025 results: revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.
- Corporate info and contact: ISIN DE000A40ZW88; Investor Relations head Nathalie Richert (ir@the-platform-group.com); website https://the-platform-group.com/.
The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at The Platform Group is on 22.04.2026.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 2,5225EUR and was down -9,67 % compared with the previous
day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,29 % since publication.
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