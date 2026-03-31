DAX, Centessa Pharmaceuticals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Centessa Pharmaceuticals
|+40,50 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Maisons du Monde
|+17,53 %
|Einzelhandel
|🥉
|Virgin Galactic Holdings
|+17,14 %
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🟥
|New Hope
|-10,02 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Prairie Operating
|-11,49 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|T1 Energy
|-17,96 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Redcare Pharmacy
|Einzelhandel
|🥈
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|Global Power Solutions
|Baugewerbe
|Singulus Technologies
|Maschinenbau
|Premier American Uranium
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|217
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|208
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|78
|Gesundheitswesen
|Atos
|52
|Informationstechnologie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|47
|Pharmaindustrie
|Vonovia
|39
|Immobilien
Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +42,86 %
Wochenperformance: +42,86 %
Platz 1
Maisons du Monde
Wochenperformance: +68,24 %
Wochenperformance: +68,24 %
Platz 2
Virgin Galactic Holdings
Wochenperformance: +14,27 %
Wochenperformance: +14,27 %
Platz 3
New Hope
Wochenperformance: +2,19 %
Wochenperformance: +2,19 %
Platz 4
Prairie Operating
Wochenperformance: +53,23 %
Wochenperformance: +53,23 %
Platz 5
T1 Energy
Wochenperformance: -38,67 %
Wochenperformance: -38,67 %
Platz 6
Redcare Pharmacy
Wochenperformance: +17,65 %
Wochenperformance: +17,65 %
Platz 7
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -25,85 %
Wochenperformance: -25,85 %
Platz 8
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -12,01 %
Wochenperformance: -12,01 %
Platz 9
Global Power Solutions
Wochenperformance: -0,85 %
Wochenperformance: -0,85 %
Platz 10
Singulus Technologies
Wochenperformance: +36,92 %
Wochenperformance: +36,92 %
Platz 11
Premier American Uranium
Wochenperformance: -17,89 %
Wochenperformance: -17,89 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,25 %
Wochenperformance: +0,25 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -24,93 %
Wochenperformance: -24,93 %
Platz 14
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +1,74 %
Wochenperformance: +1,74 %
Platz 15
Atos
Wochenperformance: -11,96 %
Wochenperformance: -11,96 %
Platz 16
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -8,28 %
Wochenperformance: -8,28 %
Platz 17
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: +4,08 %
Wochenperformance: +4,08 %
Platz 18
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