AFYREN Reports 2025 Results & Completes AFYREN NEOXY Takeover
In 2025, AFYREN accelerated its industrial and financial trajectory, scaling bio-based acid production, strengthening its balance sheet, and positioning for profitable global growth.
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- AFYREN achieved solid production momentum in H2 2025, producing around 400 tons of bio-based acids and securing outlets for 100% of volumes
- The company secured €23 million in equity funding in November 2025, including investments from Kemin Industries, Bpifrance, and Odyssée Venture, supporting plant ramp-up and investments
- AFYREN fully acquired its NEOXY biorefinery from SPI, gaining full control and enabling full revenue and EBITDA consolidation, with a target of reaching Group-level profitability with this plant
- In 2025, AFYREN’s revenue was €2.3 million, mainly from services to its subsidiary, with first significant sales of bio-based acids and fertilizers, totaling about €1 million
- The 2025 net loss increased to €14.4 million due to ramp-up costs and operational investments, with a cash position of €35.2 million at year-end, supporting ongoing development
- The company plans to continue increasing production in 2026, aiming for plant breakeven at the plant level and Group breakeven thereafter, with potential new plants in France and Thailand targeted for 2028 and 2030
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also can be rendered as "quarterly statement," "quarterly announcement," or "quarterly bulletin" depending on context)., at A.F.Y.R.E.N. is on 31.03.2026.
The price of A.F.Y.R.E.N. at the time of the news was 2,7475EUR and was up +2,23 % compared with the previous day.
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