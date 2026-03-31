Deutsche EuroShop Boosts Performance in 2025: A Remarkable Turnaround

2025 results largely in line with guidance: revenue €270.4m, EBIT €214.4m, EBT excluding valuation €147.8m, FFO €147.6m (€1.95/share).

Operational recovery across the year after a weak Q1: retail turnover +2.2%, visitor footfall -0.4% for the year, EPRA occupancy rate increased to 95.0%.

Main-Taunus-Zentrum opened a new 9,000 m² “Food Garden” in April 2025, lifting footfall at the centre by ~12%.

Strengthened financing: successfully placed a €500m green bond in June 2025 (oversubscribed), group weighted average remaining maturity 4.9 years and average interest ~3.2%; next major refinancing not due until 2027.

Sustainability and governance: implemented structured ESG governance in 2025, including codes of conduct and guidelines on climate, energy, water and resource protection.

Portfolio and capital measures: valuation gain €14.4m (investment properties €4,020.7m), consolidated profit €215.1m (EPS €2.84), EPRA NTA per share €28.45 (down 2% largely due to dividend), and management proposes a €1.00 per-share dividend for 2025.

The next important date, "Consolidated financial statements 2025" (Alternative: "Group financial statements 2025" or "Consolidated accounts 2025"), at Deutsche Euroshop is on 31.03.2026.

The price of Deutsche Euroshop at the time of the news was 20,250EUR and was up +0,37 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,70 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.541,34PKT (+1,21 %).





