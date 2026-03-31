Deutsche EuroShop Boosts Performance in 2025: A Remarkable Turnaround
In 2025, the company delivered solid results, renewed momentum in operations, stronger financing, and clear progress on ESG and portfolio value.
Foto: Deutsche EuroShop AG
- 2025 results largely in line with guidance: revenue €270.4m, EBIT €214.4m, EBT excluding valuation €147.8m, FFO €147.6m (€1.95/share).
- Operational recovery across the year after a weak Q1: retail turnover +2.2%, visitor footfall -0.4% for the year, EPRA occupancy rate increased to 95.0%.
- Main-Taunus-Zentrum opened a new 9,000 m² “Food Garden” in April 2025, lifting footfall at the centre by ~12%.
- Strengthened financing: successfully placed a €500m green bond in June 2025 (oversubscribed), group weighted average remaining maturity 4.9 years and average interest ~3.2%; next major refinancing not due until 2027.
- Sustainability and governance: implemented structured ESG governance in 2025, including codes of conduct and guidelines on climate, energy, water and resource protection.
- Portfolio and capital measures: valuation gain €14.4m (investment properties €4,020.7m), consolidated profit €215.1m (EPS €2.84), EPRA NTA per share €28.45 (down 2% largely due to dividend), and management proposes a €1.00 per-share dividend for 2025.
The next important date, "Consolidated financial statements 2025" (Alternative: "Group financial statements 2025" or "Consolidated accounts 2025"), at Deutsche Euroshop is on 31.03.2026.
The price of Deutsche Euroshop at the time of the news was 20,250EUR and was up +0,37 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,70 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.541,34PKT (+1,21 %).
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