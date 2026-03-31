CPI PROPERTY GROUP Announces 2025 Financial Results
In 2025, the company delivered a solid turnaround, combining portfolio growth, stronger operations and disciplined financing to restore profitability and reinforce its balance sheet.
Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
- Property portfolio valued at €18.0bn (total assets €20.2bn) and EPRA NRV of €6.5bn as of 31 Dec 2025.
- Positive net revaluation gain of €201m (~+1%) and reported net profit of €254m for 2025 (reversing prior-year loss).
- Operational strength: like‑for‑like rental growth of 3.1% in 2025 and occupancy improved to 93.3% (WAULT 3.4 years).
- Active asset rotation: €1.1bn of disposals completed in 2025; €72m closed/signed in 2026 so far and over €550m under LOI; 2026 disposal target €500–750m (potential to exceed).
- Liquidity and financing: total liquidity €1.5bn covering maturities through Q3 2027; fully undrawn RCF increased to €450m (maturity extended to Mar 2029 with Citibank); net debt €8.9bn and Net LTV 49.5%.
- Profitability and cash flow metrics: consolidated adjusted EBITDA €703m; FFO1 €275m (down 23% due to asset rotation and reinvestment); net debt/EBITDA 12.7x and Net ICR 2.2x.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also can be rendered as "quarterly statement," "quarterly announcement," or "quarterly bulletin" depending on context)., at CPI PROPERTY GROUP is on 31.03.2026.
The price of CPI PROPERTY GROUP at the time of the news was 0,7100EUR and was down -2,41 % compared with the previous
day.
-2,41 %
-1,35 %
-0,68 %
-5,48 %
-9,29 %
-16,76 %
+4,64 %
+11,66 %
-85,80 %
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