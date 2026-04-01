Lonza Announces 2026 AGM & 2025 Sustainability Reports

AGM scheduled for 8 May 2026 at 10:00 a.m. CEST at the Congress Center Messe Basel.

The Board proposes re-election of Jean‑Marc Huët as Chair and re-election of current directors Juan Andres, Eric Drapé, Marion Helmes, Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder and David Meline for a one‑year term.

Barbara Richmond and Jürgen Steinemann will not stand for re‑election (completing their final terms) and Roger Nitsch has decided not to stand; the Board thanks them for their service.

The Board proposes three new director nominees: Claudia Süssmuth‑Dyckerhoff, Sami Atiya and Stephen Fry (bringing expertise in global healthcare/Asia, robotics/automation/AI, and biopharma/organizational leadership respectively).

The Board proposes a 25% dividend increase to CHF 5.00 per share, with 50% of the dividend to be paid from capital contribution reserves (exempt from Swiss withholding tax), subject to AGM approval.

Lonza published its 2025 Annual Report and 2025 Sustainability Report (prepared to GRI standards); FY2025 highlights include CHF 6.5 billion sales, CORE EBITDA CHF 2.1 billion, and ~20,000 employees as the world’s largest CDMO.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also can be rendered as "quarterly statement," "quarterly announcement," or "quarterly bulletin" depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 16.04.2026.



