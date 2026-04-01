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    Lonza Announces 2026 AGM & 2025 Sustainability Reports

    Lonza’s 2026 AGM will decide on Board renewals, new strategic expertise, a higher dividend and follows a strong 2025 performance as the world’s largest CDMO.

    Lonza Announces 2026 AGM & 2025 Sustainability Reports
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • AGM scheduled for 8 May 2026 at 10:00 a.m. CEST at the Congress Center Messe Basel.
    • The Board proposes re-election of Jean‑Marc Huët as Chair and re-election of current directors Juan Andres, Eric Drapé, Marion Helmes, Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder and David Meline for a one‑year term.
    • Barbara Richmond and Jürgen Steinemann will not stand for re‑election (completing their final terms) and Roger Nitsch has decided not to stand; the Board thanks them for their service.
    • The Board proposes three new director nominees: Claudia Süssmuth‑Dyckerhoff, Sami Atiya and Stephen Fry (bringing expertise in global healthcare/Asia, robotics/automation/AI, and biopharma/organizational leadership respectively).
    • The Board proposes a 25% dividend increase to CHF 5.00 per share, with 50% of the dividend to be paid from capital contribution reserves (exempt from Swiss withholding tax), subject to AGM approval.
    • Lonza published its 2025 Annual Report and 2025 Sustainability Report (prepared to GRI standards); FY2025 highlights include CHF 6.5 billion sales, CORE EBITDA CHF 2.1 billion, and ~20,000 employees as the world’s largest CDMO.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also can be rendered as "quarterly statement," "quarterly announcement," or "quarterly bulletin" depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 16.04.2026.


    Lonza Group

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    ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619





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