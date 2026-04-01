    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsRingmetall AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Ringmetall
    165 Aufrufe 165 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Ringmetall Expands U.S. Liner Business with New England Plastics Acquisition

    Ringmetall SE expands its U.S. footprint, acquiring New England Plastics’ thermoforming division to boost its liner portfolio and accelerate growth in the industrial packaging market.

    Ringmetall Expands U.S. Liner Business with New England Plastics Acquisition
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Ringmetall SE acquires the thermoforming division of New England Plastics Corp. to strengthen its U.S. liner business.
    • The acquisition will be carried out as an asset deal, with 41 employees retained and expected revenues in the high single-digit million USD range.
    • The acquired unit supplies rigid and form liners, tote liners, and other thermoforming products for industrial packaging solutions.
    • The deal enhances Ringmetall's product portfolio and growth potential in the U.S. liner market, complementing existing production in New York.
    • The acquisition's EBITDA margin is within the usual range for the liner business, and it will be financed through own funds and credit lines.
    • Ringmetall views this as part of its buy-and-build strategy, with further acquisition opportunities in 2026, especially in the liner segment.


    Ringmetall

    +0,74 %
    -4,33 %
    -8,62 %
    -3,99 %
    -24,82 %
    -28,57 %
    +153,75 %
    ISIN:DE000A3E5E55WKN:A3E5E5





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Ringmetall Expands U.S. Liner Business with New England Plastics Acquisition Ringmetall SE expands its U.S. footprint, acquiring New England Plastics’ thermoforming division to boost its liner portfolio and accelerate growth in the industrial packaging market.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     