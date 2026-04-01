Ringmetall Expands U.S. Liner Business with New England Plastics Acquisition
Ringmetall SE expands its U.S. footprint, acquiring New England Plastics’ thermoforming division to boost its liner portfolio and accelerate growth in the industrial packaging market.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Ringmetall SE acquires the thermoforming division of New England Plastics Corp. to strengthen its U.S. liner business.
- The acquisition will be carried out as an asset deal, with 41 employees retained and expected revenues in the high single-digit million USD range.
- The acquired unit supplies rigid and form liners, tote liners, and other thermoforming products for industrial packaging solutions.
- The deal enhances Ringmetall's product portfolio and growth potential in the U.S. liner market, complementing existing production in New York.
- The acquisition's EBITDA margin is within the usual range for the liner business, and it will be financed through own funds and credit lines.
- Ringmetall views this as part of its buy-and-build strategy, with further acquisition opportunities in 2026, especially in the liner segment.
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