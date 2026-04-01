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    Komax Group Launches Major Strategic Realignment

    Komax enters a new chapter: after a major transformation and leadership change, the Group sharpens its focus on high‑growth industrial, infrastructure, and transportation markets.

    Komax Group Launches Major Strategic Realignment
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The Komax Group is undergoing a strategic realignment to focus on growth opportunities in industrial, infrastructure, and transportation markets, following a successful transformation phase.
    • CEO Matijas Meyer is leaving the company immediately, and Andreas Häberli, Chairman of the Board, will lead the company on an interim basis while a new CEO is recruited.
    • The transformation included merging with Schleuniger, restructuring, and strengthening market presence in China, which is now largely complete.
    • The company aims to return to profitable growth and increase value by further developing its core strengths and expanding in targeted markets.
    • The automotive sector's revenue share has decreased from 72% to 62% between 2023 and 2025, with a strategic shift towards growth in aerospace, railway, and other industrial segments.
    • The Board of Directors expressed gratitude to Matijas Meyer for his 19 years of commitment, especially during challenging times such as the pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, and industry changes.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also can be rendered as "quarterly statement," "quarterly announcement," or "quarterly bulletin" depending on context)., at Komax Holding is on 13.08.2026.


    Komax Holding

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    +4,61 %
    -22,89 %
    -17,87 %
    -45,06 %
    -77,96 %
    -73,43 %
    -71,23 %
    -43,33 %
    ISIN:CH0010702154WKN:907324





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    Komax Group Launches Major Strategic Realignment Komax enters a new chapter: after a major transformation and leadership change, the Group sharpens its focus on high‑growth industrial, infrastructure, and transportation markets.
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