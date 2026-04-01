Adler Group S.A. Hits 2025 Guidance with Strong Rental & Development Progress

FY2025 net rental income met guidance at €132m; FY2026 net rental income guidance is €124–129m.

Strong operational rental performance: 3.6% like‑for‑like rental growth, average rent €8.61/sqm/month, and very low operational vacancy of 1.3%; portfolio now almost entirely focused on Berlin (17,455 of 17,504 units).

Positive revaluation of yielding assets (‑ +0.4% H1 and +0.6% H2 2025) driven by rental growth; rental portfolio value €3.5bn as of December 2025.

Progress on disposals: eight development projects sold (seven already closed by reporting); notable transactions closed Dec 2025–Mar 2026; disposal proceeds used to reduce leverage and partially redeem the 1L New Money Facility.

Improved capital structure: early redemption of remaining Adler Real Estate notes (16 Mar 2026) means no capital‑market indebtedness due before end‑2028, 97% of financial debt maturing in 2028 or later; year‑end cash €214m and LTV 76.3%.

Financial results affected by a smaller portfolio: income from operating activities −€250m (vs −€881m prior year), net result −€526m (vs +€793m prior year), and Adjusted EBITDA from rental €72m (down from €112m), with impacts from refinancing and one‑off effects.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also can be rendered as "quarterly statement," "quarterly announcement," or "quarterly bulletin" depending on context)., at ADLER Group is on 25.05.2026.

The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,1755EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.

45 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,1750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,28 % since publication.





