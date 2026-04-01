Evotec Names Dr. Ashiq H. Khan as New Chief Commercial Officer

Evotec SE announced on April 1, 2026 the appointment of Dr. Ashiq H. Khan as EVP Global Head, Chief Commercial Officer.

He will lead the build-out of a globally integrated commercial organization to align Evotec’s scientific platforms with commercial capabilities, deepen industry partnerships and accelerate sustainable growth.

Dr. Khan brings over 15 years of international leadership across biotech, CROs and AI-driven platform businesses and has closed more than $7 billion in standalone, integrated and collaboration agreements across the U.S., EU and APAC.

His prior roles include Chief Business Officer at Iktos and leadership positions at Proteros and Schrödinger; he holds a Ph.D. in Neurobiology (University of Cologne) and business degrees from Wharton and INSEAD.

Evotec’s CEO, Dr. Christian Wojczewski, emphasized Khan’s experience in robotics, AI and cutting‑edge drug discovery platforms as essential for the company’s next-stage transformation.

Evotec is a life‑science company with AI-driven platforms and ~4,800 employees, over 100 proprietary R&D assets, partnerships with all Top‑20 pharma companies and 800+ biotechs, offering services from standalone projects to fully integrated R&D and biologics manufacturing.

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Evotec is on 08.04.2026.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 4,3475EUR and was up +0,46 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,3745EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,62 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.567,84PKT (+1,37 %).





