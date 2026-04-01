Almonty Industries, nCino & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|nCino
|+20,00 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|MiniMax Group
|+16,83 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Chalice Mining
|+11,23 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
|-3,95 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Meituan Registered (B)
|-4,21 %
|Internet
|🟥
|Nike (B)
|-8,94 %
|Freizeit
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Armory Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|ST George Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|187
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|50
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Silber
|34
|Rohstoffe
|Gerresheimer
|26
|Gesundheitswesen
|Vonovia
|26
|Immobilien
|Energiekontor
|26
|Erneuerbare Energien
nCino
Wochenperformance: +22,83 %
Wochenperformance: +22,83 %
Platz 1
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: +6,76 %
Wochenperformance: +6,76 %
Platz 2
Chalice Mining
Wochenperformance: +8,58 %
Wochenperformance: +8,58 %
Platz 3
Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: +19,53 %
Wochenperformance: +19,53 %
Platz 4
Meituan Registered (B)
Wochenperformance: -4,51 %
Wochenperformance: -4,51 %
Platz 5
Nike (B)
Wochenperformance: -11,43 %
Wochenperformance: -11,43 %
Platz 6
Armory Mining
Wochenperformance: +5,77 %
Wochenperformance: +5,77 %
Platz 7
ST George Mining
Wochenperformance: +4,73 %
Wochenperformance: +4,73 %
Platz 8
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +28,96 %
Wochenperformance: +28,96 %
Platz 9
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: +3,13 %
Wochenperformance: +3,13 %
Platz 10
BYD
Wochenperformance: -2,90 %
Wochenperformance: -2,90 %
Platz 11
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -14,01 %
Wochenperformance: -14,01 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -1,39 %
Wochenperformance: -1,39 %
Platz 13
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +6,76 %
Wochenperformance: +6,76 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: +1,57 %
Wochenperformance: +1,57 %
Platz 15
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -5,87 %
Wochenperformance: -5,87 %
Platz 16
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: +2,28 %
Wochenperformance: +2,28 %
Platz 17
Energiekontor
Wochenperformance: +14,07 %
Wochenperformance: +14,07 %
Platz 18
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