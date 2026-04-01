MS Industrie AG Buys Trossingen Property & Reports 2025 Results, Outlook 2026

MS Industrie AG acquires its manufacturing facility in Trossingen, fully consolidating it into the group as of March 31, 2026, leading to improved EBITDA and EBIT due to lease expense elimination.

Preliminary 2025 figures show revenues of approximately €145 million (+3%), with a negative pre-tax profit of about €-5.4 million, affected by start-up costs and valuation effects.

The company expects a revenue growth of around +7% in 2026, supported by a strong order backlog of nearly €80 million and increased revenues from the Charlotte/USA site.

The group is streamlining its corporate structure by merging MS PowerTec GmbH and MS Industrie Verwaltungs GmbH into MS XTEC GmbH, reducing administrative costs and increasing efficiency.

The early property acquisition in Trossingen is seen as a sign of the group's financial strength, with positive effects on the balance sheet, including a €20 million increase in fixed assets and €17 million in long-term liabilities.

MS Industrie AG maintains a cautious outlook for 2026, considering potential impacts from geopolitical tensions, but remains optimistic about growth driven by its order backlog and new business activities.

The price of MS Industrie at the time of the news was 1,2600EUR and was down -0,40 % compared with the previous day.





