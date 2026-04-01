Amprion Celebrates Record Investments in a Successful 2025 Year
Amid robust growth and record investments, the company is accelerating Germany’s energy transition while expanding its grid, finances, and workforce.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Record investments of €5.4 billion in 2025; plan to invest around €42 billion in the transmission grid by 2030 to support the German energy transition.
- Strong financials: IFRS revenue up 9% to ~€6.1 billion; adjusted consolidated EBITDA ~€1.2 billion (+25% year‑on‑year); adjusted net income rose ~72% to €672 million (partly due to a tax‑relief reassessment).
- Regulated asset base (RAB) grew ~42% to €6.5 billion, forming the basis for future regulated earnings.
- Financing measures: €2.2 billion equity increase in December 2025 and €2.5 billion of bond issuances on international markets to fund expansion; company seeks a competitive regulatory framework to attract investors.
- Significant grid expansion progress: ~320 km of transmission lines built in 2025 (≈50% increase vs. 2024); worked on 1,380 km and completed ~1,200 km; major projects include Ultranet (due Dec.), A‑Nord, BalWin offshore—planning one major project per year until 2028.
- Workforce and governance: total staff grew to ~3,400 employees (+14%); Amprion added a fourth management division and appointed Katrin Hilmer as COO and Director of Labour Relations (effective 1 March 2026).
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