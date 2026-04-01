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    Evotec SE Reveals 2025 Financial Results on April 8, 2026!

    On 8 April 2026, Evotec SE will present its 2025 results, showcasing how AI-driven science and global partnerships power its drug discovery and development.

    Evotec SE Reveals 2025 Financial Results on April 8, 2026!
    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Evotec SE will announce its 2025 financial results via webcast and conference call on April 8, 2026.
    • The webcast will be held in English at 2:00 pm CEST, with registration required to access the presentation and on-demand viewing.
    • The company specializes in drug discovery and development, integrating science with AI and advanced technologies.
    • Evotec collaborates with top pharma companies, biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders, offering various R&D services and partnerships.
    • The company focuses on therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology, with over 100 proprietary R&D assets.
    • Evotec operates globally with more than 4,800 experts in Europe and the U.S., and is listed on NASDAQ, Frankfurt Prime Standard, and other markets.

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Evotec is on 08.04.2026.

    The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 4,3645EUR and was up +0,85 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,3700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.680,11PKT (+0,68 %).


    Evotec

    +1,42 %
    +4,71 %
    -25,69 %
    -21,36 %
    -29,91 %
    -77,87 %
    -86,35 %
    +34,15 %
    -69,79 %
    ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480





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    Evotec SE Reveals 2025 Financial Results on April 8, 2026! On 8 April 2026, Evotec SE will present its 2025 results, showcasing how AI-driven science and global partnerships power its drug discovery and development.
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