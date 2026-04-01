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    mVISE AG Extends 22/26 Convertible Bond to 2030 in Strategic Move

    mVISE AG strengthens its financial foundation: investors back a key bond extension, improved terms and rising earnings signal renewed confidence in the company.

    mVISE AG Extends 22/26 Convertible Bond to 2030 in Strategic Move
    Foto: Dena Skulskaya - Unsplash
    • mVISE AG successfully extended its 22/26 convertible bond until 2030, with the maturity date moved by 4 years.
    • The bond now has a 4.50% interest rate, which is considered very attractive for the company.
    • The conversion price of the bond was raised to EUR 18.50, reflecting increased investor confidence.
    • All bondholders (100%) approved the amended bond terms, including the extension and conversion price increase.
    • The extension and restructuring of the bond helped reduce long-term liabilities by over EUR 750,000 in 2025.
    • mVISE AG reported a strong financial year in 2025, with EBITDA increasing to EUR 1.301 million, a 15% rise from the previous year.

    The next important date, Publication of annual financial statements, at mVISE is on 01.05.2026.

    The price of mVISE at the time of the news was 6,9000EUR and was up +0,36 % compared with the previous day.


    mVISE

    +1,09 %
    0,00 %
    -2,89 %
    +44,70 %
    +954,90 %
    +903,73 %
    +272,58 %
    +318,48 %
    -25,70 %
    ISIN:DE000A0KE043WKN:A0KE04





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