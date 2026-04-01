DAX, DeFi Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DeFi Technologies
|+24,74 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|MiniMax Group
|+15,38 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|L-KONZEPT Holding
|+12,68 %
|Immobilien
|🟥
|Nike (B)
|-13,33 %
|Freizeit
|🟥
|Newlat Food
|-20,57 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🟥
|RH
|-22,55 %
|Baugewerbe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Armory Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|TKMS
|Maschinenbau
|🥉
|ST George Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Energiekontor
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Lanxess
|Chemie
|Verbio
|Erneuerbare Energien
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|289
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|122
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|65
|Pharmaindustrie
|Atos
|46
|Informationstechnologie
|BRANICKS Group
|41
|Immobilien
|Gerresheimer
|29
|Gesundheitswesen
DeFi Technologies
Wochenperformance: +42,94 %
Wochenperformance: +42,94 %
Platz 1
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: +6,76 %
Wochenperformance: +6,76 %
Platz 2
L-KONZEPT Holding
Wochenperformance: +19,86 %
Wochenperformance: +19,86 %
Platz 3
Nike (B)
Wochenperformance: -15,69 %
Wochenperformance: -15,69 %
Platz 4
Newlat Food
Wochenperformance: -8,42 %
Wochenperformance: -8,42 %
Platz 5
RH
Wochenperformance: -20,04 %
Wochenperformance: -20,04 %
Platz 6
Armory Mining
Wochenperformance: +5,77 %
Wochenperformance: +5,77 %
Platz 7
TKMS
Wochenperformance: +11,90 %
Wochenperformance: +11,90 %
Platz 8
ST George Mining
Wochenperformance: +7,43 %
Wochenperformance: +7,43 %
Platz 9
Energiekontor
Wochenperformance: +18,07 %
Wochenperformance: +18,07 %
Platz 10
Lanxess
Wochenperformance: +29,62 %
Wochenperformance: +29,62 %
Platz 11
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -2,91 %
Wochenperformance: -2,91 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,09 %
Wochenperformance: +2,09 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -1,39 %
Wochenperformance: -1,39 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +8,80 %
Wochenperformance: +8,80 %
Platz 15
Atos
Wochenperformance: -9,78 %
Wochenperformance: -9,78 %
Platz 16
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: +13,72 %
Wochenperformance: +13,72 %
Platz 17
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -11,32 %
Wochenperformance: -11,32 %
Platz 18
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