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    LION E-Mobility AG Reports Robust Growth & EBITDA Boost in FY 2025

    LION E-Mobility AG delivers a breakthrough year: strong revenue growth, a swing to positive earnings and cash flow, and bold investments to capture booming BESS demand.

    LION E-Mobility AG Reports Robust Growth & EBITDA Boost in FY 2025
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • LION E-Mobility AG achieved a 68% revenue increase in FY 2025, reaching EUR 28.3 million
    • EBITDA improved significantly from EUR -3.6 million in 2024 to EUR 7.5 million in 2025, with a margin of 26.4%
    • Net profit turned positive, from EUR -6.6 million in 2024 to EUR 3.0 million in 2025
    • Operating cash flow greatly improved to EUR 7.7 million in 2025, compared to EUR -6.5 million in the previous year
    • The company expanded its Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) pipeline and strengthened its sales team due to high market demand
    • For 2026, LION expects revenue above EUR 35 million and continued positive EBITDA, despite a planned two-month factory shutdown in Q2 for production upgrades

    The next important date, Publication of Q4 2025 figures LION Group, at LION E-Mobility is on 01.04.2026.


    LION E-Mobility

    +0,88 %
    -0,87 %
    +9,09 %
    +18,75 %
    -41,28 %
    ISIN:CH0560888270WKN:A2QH97





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    LION E-Mobility AG Reports Robust Growth & EBITDA Boost in FY 2025 LION E-Mobility AG delivers a breakthrough year: strong revenue growth, a swing to positive earnings and cash flow, and bold investments to capture booming BESS demand.
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