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    Mutares Boosts Growth with Capital Increase to Accelerate U.S. Expansion

    Mutares is gearing up for its next growth chapter, launching a major capital increase to accelerate its U.S. push and strengthen its position in key global markets.

    Mutares Boosts Growth with Capital Increase to Accelerate U.S. Expansion
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Mutares approves a capital increase with subscription rights to fund its U.S. expansion and growth strategy.
    • Up to approximately 4.3 million new shares will be issued, representing up to 20% of the current share capital, with gross proceeds of up to EUR 105 million.
    • The subscription period for existing shareholders is scheduled from April 8 to April 21, 2026, with existing shareholders granted a 5:1 subscription ratio.
    • The majority of the proceeds (around 80%) will be used for expansion in the U.S. and Europe, while about 20% will strengthen the company's balance sheet.
    • Mutares plans to open a second U.S. office in addition to its Chicago location to capitalize on the U.S. market's deal flow and scaling opportunities.
    • The U.S. market is identified as a new strategic core market with high potential for value creation, attractive deal flow, and above-average exit multiples.

    The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Financial Report, at mutares is on 28.04.2026.

    The price of mutares at the time of the news was 26,65EUR and was down -9,28 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 26,55EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,38 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.839,61PKT (+1,64 %).


    mutares

    +2,37 %
    -22,60 %
    -21,11 %
    -18,08 %
    -22,00 %
    +32,59 %
    +32,84 %
    +90,90 %
    +207.976,92 %
    ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65





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    Mutares Boosts Growth with Capital Increase to Accelerate U.S. Expansion Mutares is gearing up for its next growth chapter, launching a major capital increase to accelerate its U.S. push and strengthen its position in key global markets.
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