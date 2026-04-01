Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Unlocking Growth in Natural Resources

Deutsche Rohstoff AG significantly raises its 2026 EBITDA guidance from EUR 115-135 million to approximately EUR 290-310 million in the base case scenario and EUR 320-340 million in the upside scenario.

The company’s increased guidance is driven by the expansion of the drilling program at its US subsidiary, 1876 Resources, and a nearly EUR 100 million gain from divesting shares in Almonty Industries.

1876 Resources has accelerated its drilling activities, contracting a third rig and planning to drill around 26 wells, with production expected to exceed 20,000 BOEPD in the second half of 2026.

Total capital expenditures for 2026 are now expected to be EUR 220-230 million, mainly invested in new wells, water infrastructure, and leasehold acquisitions.

The company has revised its revenue forecast for 2026 to EUR 260-280 million in the base case and EUR 290-310 million in the upside scenario, with higher commodity price assumptions.

Guidance for 2027 will be published in April, alongside the release of audited financial statements and the annual report.

The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 23.04.2026.

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 93,50EUR and was down -2,40 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 93,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,32 % since publication.





