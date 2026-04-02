AEVIS VICTORIA Reports 2025: Strong Growth & Solid Performance

AEVIS VICTORIA SA reported strong value creation and solid operational performance in 2025, with revenue increasing by 14.3% to CHF 1,208.4 million and net revenue up by 13.5% to CHF 1,055 million.

The group's consolidated loss was CHF 25.6 million, mainly due to the absence of M&A transactions, despite positive revenue growth.

Swiss Medical Network, a key healthcare holding, grew its gross revenues by 21.7% to CHF 988.5 million, with EBITDA reaching CHF 133.0 million, up 16.8%.

MRH Switzerland, the hotel subsidiary, showed positive development with revenue up 3.7% to CHF 195.4 million and an EBITDAR margin of 23.6%.

Infracore’s real estate portfolio increased in value to CHF 1.41 billion, with net profit rising 65.5% to CHF 55.8 million, and the NAV before taxes reaching CHF 809.3 million.

AEVIS reduced net debt by CHF 113.3 million to CHF 838.9 million, improving its leverage ratio to 49.8%, with a solid financial position and ongoing deleveraging efforts.

The price of AEVIS VICTORIA at the time of the news was 14,000EUR and was down -1,06 % compared with the previous day.

56 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,43 % since publication.





