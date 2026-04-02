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    AEVIS VICTORIA Reports 2025: Strong Growth & Solid Performance

    In 2025, AEVIS VICTORIA SA delivered robust growth across healthcare, hospitality and real estate, combining rising revenues with disciplined deleveraging and a stronger balance sheet.

    AEVIS VICTORIA Reports 2025: Strong Growth & Solid Performance
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • AEVIS VICTORIA SA reported strong value creation and solid operational performance in 2025, with revenue increasing by 14.3% to CHF 1,208.4 million and net revenue up by 13.5% to CHF 1,055 million.
    • The group's consolidated loss was CHF 25.6 million, mainly due to the absence of M&A transactions, despite positive revenue growth.
    • Swiss Medical Network, a key healthcare holding, grew its gross revenues by 21.7% to CHF 988.5 million, with EBITDA reaching CHF 133.0 million, up 16.8%.
    • MRH Switzerland, the hotel subsidiary, showed positive development with revenue up 3.7% to CHF 195.4 million and an EBITDAR margin of 23.6%.
    • Infracore’s real estate portfolio increased in value to CHF 1.41 billion, with net profit rising 65.5% to CHF 55.8 million, and the NAV before taxes reaching CHF 809.3 million.
    • AEVIS reduced net debt by CHF 113.3 million to CHF 838.9 million, improving its leverage ratio to 49.8%, with a solid financial position and ongoing deleveraging efforts.

    The price of AEVIS VICTORIA at the time of the news was 14,000EUR and was down -1,06 % compared with the previous day.
    56 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,43 % since publication.


    AEVIS VICTORIA

    -1,06 %
    -7,47 %
    -6,52 %
    -5,87 %
    +10,89 %
    -24,32 %
    +19,15 %
    +213,90 %
    ISIN:CH0478634105WKN:A2PLW7





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    AEVIS VICTORIA Reports 2025: Strong Growth & Solid Performance In 2025, AEVIS VICTORIA SA delivered robust growth across healthcare, hospitality and real estate, combining rising revenues with disciplined deleveraging and a stronger balance sheet.
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