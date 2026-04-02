    StartseitevorwärtsFondsvorwärtsSwiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund (SPSS IF) Commercial FondsvorwärtsNachrichten zu Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund (SPSS IF) Commercial
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    Key Data on Swiss Prime Site Solutions SPSS IF Commercial's 5th Capital Raise

    Swiss Prime Site Solutions’ commercial fund launches its fifth capital increase, building on strong results to further expand and diversify its Swiss property portfolio.

    Key Data on Swiss Prime Site Solutions SPSS IF Commercial's 5th Capital Raise
    • The fifth capital increase of Swiss Prime Site Solutions Investment Fund Commercial (SPSS IFC) is planned from April 13 to April 24, 2026, with a maximum of 701,926 new units to be issued at CHF 105.80 each.
    • The fund's strategy focuses on expanding its high-yield Swiss commercial property portfolio, aiming for diversification and increased earnings potential.
    • In the 2024/2025 financial year, the fund exceeded its strategic objectives, with net income rising by 37% to CHF 17.2 million and the loan-to-value ratio decreasing from 40.7% to 26.3%.
    • The fund's portfolio grew to nearly CHF 500 million after an acquisition in December 2025, supported by a 14.9% increase in total income and a 6.4% cumulative return on investment.
    • The capital increase aims to raise around CHF 74 million to further expand the portfolio, with proceeds used for strategic acquisitions and diversification.
    • The fund is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, managed by Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG, and offers tax advantages for Swiss resident investors, with a focus on stable cash flows and attractive risk/return profiles.






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    Key Data on Swiss Prime Site Solutions SPSS IF Commercial's 5th Capital Raise Swiss Prime Site Solutions’ commercial fund launches its fifth capital increase, building on strong results to further expand and diversify its Swiss property portfolio.
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