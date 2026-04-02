Almonty Industries, TD SYNNEX Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: adobe.stock.com
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|TD SYNNEX Corporation
|+9,52 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|+9,32 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Redwood AI
|+9,17 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|-9,32 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Chalice Mining
|-10,18 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|MiniMax Group
|-10,55 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Verbio
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|Armory Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|DeFi Technologies
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|103
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Atos
|48
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|mutares
|43
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Gerresheimer
|42
|Gesundheitswesen
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|40
|Rohstoffe
|Nike (B)
|35
|Freizeit
TD SYNNEX Corporation
Wochenperformance: +12,59 %
Wochenperformance: +12,59 %
Platz 1
Platz 2
Redwood AI
Wochenperformance: +18,65 %
Wochenperformance: +18,65 %
Platz 3
Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
Wochenperformance: -3,85 %
Wochenperformance: -3,85 %
Platz 4
Chalice Mining
Wochenperformance: +2,15 %
Wochenperformance: +2,15 %
Platz 5
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 6
Platz 7
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -6,98 %
Wochenperformance: -6,98 %
Platz 8
Armory Mining
Wochenperformance: +18,00 %
Wochenperformance: +18,00 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -7,25 %
Wochenperformance: -7,25 %
Platz 10
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: +3,93 %
Wochenperformance: +3,93 %
Platz 11
DeFi Technologies
Wochenperformance: +7,29 %
Wochenperformance: +7,29 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -7,25 %
Wochenperformance: -7,25 %
Platz 13
Atos
Wochenperformance: -2,42 %
Wochenperformance: -2,42 %
Platz 14
mutares
Wochenperformance: -21,06 %
Wochenperformance: -21,06 %
Platz 15
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -8,74 %
Wochenperformance: -8,74 %
Platz 16
Platz 17
Nike (B)
Wochenperformance: -16,26 %
Wochenperformance: -16,26 %
Platz 18
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