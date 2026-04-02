Katjes International Bonds 6.75% to 09/28 Hit Record Revenue & Earnings
In 2025, the Group delivered strong growth, record profitability and strategic portfolio moves, laying the foundation for an ambitious 2026 and beyond.
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- Group revenue rose to EUR 503.0 million in 2025 (+28.1% vs. prior year).
- EBITDA increased to EUR 98.8 million (prior: EUR 44.8 million); EBITDA margin just under 20%, well above the 9–10% forecast.
- Acquired a 60% stake in Willy Bogner GmbH (effective 1 Sept 2025); financing included a EUR 70 million bond increase that was three times oversubscribed.
- Sold a 23% stake in CPK, generating over EUR 80 million cash in Q4 and an extraordinary earnings contribution of ~EUR 20 million.
- Equity rose to EUR 266.9 million, corresponding to an equity ratio of 33%.
- 2026 outlook and continued M&A: guidance of >EUR 650 million revenue and 10–12% EBITDA margin; acquisitions include Graze (100%, Feb 2026) and an approx. 27% stake in Missoni (closing expected Q2 2026).
The price of Katjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28 at the time of the news was 103,75EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
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