ABO Energy Achieves Major International Project Milestones!

ABO Energy sold the project rights for a 63 MW wind farm in New Brunswick, Canada (Papoqji’jg), developed with and in partnership with the Pabineau First Nation and comprising up to eleven turbines.

The Canadian project secured a power purchase agreement in 2025; investor Eolectric will oversee construction and sell the green electricity to NB Power, with commissioning planned by end of 2028.

ABO Energy signed an Owner’s Engineering contract for the 64.86 MWp Belorado I photovoltaic plant in Burgos (Castile and León), Spain, with Spanish Power and Victory Hill Capital Partners.

The Spain contract expands ABO’s EPCM/Owner’s Engineering business by covering engineering and construction support plus shared infrastructure, grid connection and a substation.

In Colombia, ABO Energy received the final major payment and completed the 2025 sale of project rights for a 200 MW solar plant to a large infrastructure investment fund.

Despite a concurrent restructuring process, ABO says it continues to develop and sell projects and generate cash inflows, highlighting international progress and business resilience (announcement dated 02.04.2026).

The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 5,8500EUR and was up +5,41 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,9200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,20 % since publication.





