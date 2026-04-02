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    InTiCa Systems Reveals 2025 Provisional Figures & Confirms Guidance

    In 2025, the company navigated mixed markets: resilient Mobility growth, sharp Industry decline, tighter margins—but a stronger balance sheet and solid order book shape the road ahead.

    InTiCa Systems Reveals 2025 Provisional Figures & Confirms Guidance
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Published provisional 2025 figures (02 Apr 2026); Board’s revised guidance (sales EUR 66–72m; EBIT -EUR 1.5 to -2.5m) was confirmed by the provisional results.
    • Group sales approx. EUR 68.5 million in 2025, down 3.0% from EUR 70.6 million in 2024.
    • Segment performance diverged: Mobility sales rose 10.9% to EUR 61.2 million, while Industry & Infrastructure fell 53.1% to EUR 7.2 million.
    • Profitability pressured: EBITDA roughly EUR 5.0 million (margin ~7.3% vs 8.6% prior year); EBIT negative at approx. -EUR 1.5 million (2024: -EUR 0.6m), at the upper end of the forecast thanks to cost cuts.
    • Liquidity and balance sheet: cash and cash equivalents EUR 1.0 million (Dec 31, 2025), undrawn credit facilities EUR 5.5 million, and equity ratio improved to 32.1% (from 29.8%).
    • Orders on hand EUR 80.3 million at year-end (92% Mobility); outlook clouded by geopolitical/energy risks and high order volatility, while company pushes cost reductions and new business development (stationary power, maritime electric drives, more assemblies).

    The price of InTiCa Systems at the time of the news was 1,9225EUR and was up +0,92 % compared with the previous day.


    InTiCa Systems

    +0,13 %
    -6,61 %
    -9,54 %
    -5,19 %
    -23,88 %
    -75,68 %
    -83,72 %
    -60,08 %
    -68,35 %
    ISIN:DE0005874846WKN:587484





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    InTiCa Systems Reveals 2025 Provisional Figures & Confirms Guidance In 2025, the company navigated mixed markets: resilient Mobility growth, sharp Industry decline, tighter margins—but a stronger balance sheet and solid order book shape the road ahead.
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