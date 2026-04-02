    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited USD AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited USD
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    Edison Reports on VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF) Gains

    VinaCapital’s Vietnam Opportunity Fund navigates a volatile market with steady long-term gains, selective private deals and ongoing recovery from the 2022 property shock.

    Edison Reports on VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF) Gains
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Edison Investment Research published a report on VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF).
    • VOF’s 12-month NAV total return in sterling to end‑February 2026 was 5.4%.
    • VOF’s annualised returns were 7.5% over five years and 12.2% over ten years.
    • The VN Index returned 33.8% over the same 12 months to end‑February 2026, but this was skewed by exceptionally strong performance of Vingroup‑related stocks.
    • Manager team changes improved private deal origination; VOF secured rights to four privately negotiated/pre‑IPO deals worth over $70m in the six months to end‑2025, which had contributed to returns by end‑March 2026.
    • VOF has progressed in restructuring some private investments that defaulted during the 2022 property crisis.

    The price of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited USD at the time of the news was 5,1900EUR and was down -0,48 % compared with the previous day.
    4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,1700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,39 % since publication.


    VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited USD

    +2,01 %
    -2,77 %
    -7,46 %
    -5,57 %
    +148,25 %
    ISIN:GG00BYXVT888WKN:A1428J





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