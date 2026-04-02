Diginex Appoints COO & CAO to Accelerate Business Strategy

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) announced on April 2, 2026 the appointments of Jacob Friedman as Chief Operating Officer and Sandra Kovacheva as Chief Administrative Officer to accelerate execution of its unified business strategy.

The appointments support the integration of Diginex and its three subsidiaries (Plan A.earth, Matter DK, The Remedy Project) into a single operating company with an integrated technology platform serving banks, asset managers and corporates worldwide (unified strategy announced March 30, 2026).

Jacob Friedman, formerly Chief Customer Officer at Plan A since 2021, built customer operations across 15 markets and deployed AI that now autonomously resolves >80% of client inquiries; as COO he will integrate customer operations, commercial processes and delivery infrastructure and serve as Managing Director of Plan A during the transition.

Sandra Kovacheva, formerly General Counsel and Data Protection Officer at Plan A since 2022, expanded responsibilities across legal, compliance, people operations and governance across multiple jurisdictions and played a central role in fundraising, the Diginex acquisition and restructurings; as CAO she will harmonize legal, compliance, people and governance functions company-wide.

Christian Thierfelder will move from his current COO role to Chief Information Officer to lead strategic management and advancement of Diginex’s IT and systems.

Diginex is a sustainable RegTech using blockchain, AI and machine learning for ESG, climate and supply‑chain reporting; the company expects to provide further updates on executing the unified strategy during Q2 2026.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Diginex is on 09.07.2026.

The price of Diginex at the time of the news was 0,4115EUR and was down -4,30 % compared with the previous day.





