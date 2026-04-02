DAX, Battalion Oil Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Florian Wiegan - picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|+26,06 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Penguin Solutions Incorporation
|+11,95 %
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|Iridium Communications
|+11,94 %
|Telekommunikation
|🟥
|MiniMax Group
|-10,13 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Sumitomo Pharma
|-10,66 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Inovio Pharmaceuticals
|-29,80 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Verbio
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥈
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Nurexone Biologic
|Biotechnologie
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|Deutsche Telekom
|Telekommunikation
|Atos
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|287
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|119
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|65
|Pharmaindustrie
|mutares
|63
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|61
|Rohstoffe
|Gerresheimer
|46
|Gesundheitswesen
Battalion Oil Corporation
Wochenperformance: -17,43 %
Wochenperformance: -17,43 %
Platz 1
Penguin Solutions Incorporation
Wochenperformance: +15,58 %
Wochenperformance: +15,58 %
Platz 2
Iridium Communications
Wochenperformance: +8,42 %
Wochenperformance: +8,42 %
Platz 3
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 4
Sumitomo Pharma
Wochenperformance: -1,80 %
Wochenperformance: -1,80 %
Platz 5
Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -21,48 %
Wochenperformance: -21,48 %
Platz 6
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -6,98 %
Wochenperformance: -6,98 %
Platz 7
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: +4,49 %
Wochenperformance: +4,49 %
Platz 8
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: +17,57 %
Wochenperformance: +17,57 %
Platz 9
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +27,60 %
Wochenperformance: +27,60 %
Platz 10
Deutsche Telekom
Wochenperformance: -7,05 %
Wochenperformance: -7,05 %
Platz 11
Atos
Wochenperformance: -2,42 %
Wochenperformance: -2,42 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,24 %
Wochenperformance: +0,24 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -7,25 %
Wochenperformance: -7,25 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +1,87 %
Wochenperformance: +1,87 %
Platz 15
mutares
Wochenperformance: -23,87 %
Wochenperformance: -23,87 %
Platz 16
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: +4,49 %
Wochenperformance: +4,49 %
Platz 17
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -11,49 %
Wochenperformance: -11,49 %
Platz 18
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