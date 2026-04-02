    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAperam AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Aperam
    121 Aufrufe 121 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Aperam Reveals Q1 2026 Market & Financial Trends: What You Need to Know

    Aperam enters 2026 balancing rising earnings, seasonal debt pressures and volatile markets, while new EU measures and its next efficiency phase aim to unlock further value.

    Aperam Reveals Q1 2026 Market & Financial Trends: What You Need to Know
    Foto: Panksvatouny - stock.adobe.com
    • Aperam expects Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA to increase versus Q4 2025 (Q4: EUR 67m); the company’s compiled Q1 consensus is EUR 89m and the H1 EUR 200m EBITDA run-rate guidance (across Q1 and Q2) remains valid.
    • The Alloys business continues to deliver strong EBITDA and Q1 is expected to be higher than Q4.
    • Financial debt is expected to rise in Q1/Q2 due to seasonal working capital needs, but further deleveraging by year-end 2026 remains targeted assuming current raw material prices and macro conditions.
    • Market conditions: Europe remains challenging but prices improved modestly (helped by reduced imports); Brazil saw lower seasonal Q1 demand but is expected to return to normal seasonal increases into Q2.
    • External factors: geopolitical instability (ongoing Iran war) and recent energy cost increases have created volatility, while CBAM (started 2026) and proposed EU trade defence measures (expected 1 July 2026) are expected to provide increasingly positive effects through 2026.
    • Leadership Journey Phase 6 has started, targeting value growth and EUR 150m of gains from 2026–2028; forward guidance is given on the assumption of stable commodity prices.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Aperam is on 30.04.2026.

    The price of Aperam at the time of the news was 34,19EUR and was down -1,75 % compared with the previous day.


    Aperam

    -1,58 %
    -3,79 %
    -22,40 %
    -3,70 %
    +11,16 %
    -0,86 %
    -15,65 %
    +4,59 %
    +24,09 %
    ISIN:LU0569974404WKN:A1H5UL





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Aperam Reveals Q1 2026 Market & Financial Trends: What You Need to Know Aperam enters 2026 balancing rising earnings, seasonal debt pressures and volatile markets, while new EU measures and its next efficiency phase aim to unlock further value.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     