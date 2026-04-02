Aperam Reveals Q1 2026 Market & Financial Trends: What You Need to Know

Aperam expects Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA to increase versus Q4 2025 (Q4: EUR 67m); the company’s compiled Q1 consensus is EUR 89m and the H1 EUR 200m EBITDA run-rate guidance (across Q1 and Q2) remains valid.

The Alloys business continues to deliver strong EBITDA and Q1 is expected to be higher than Q4.

Financial debt is expected to rise in Q1/Q2 due to seasonal working capital needs, but further deleveraging by year-end 2026 remains targeted assuming current raw material prices and macro conditions.

Market conditions: Europe remains challenging but prices improved modestly (helped by reduced imports); Brazil saw lower seasonal Q1 demand but is expected to return to normal seasonal increases into Q2.

External factors: geopolitical instability (ongoing Iran war) and recent energy cost increases have created volatility, while CBAM (started 2026) and proposed EU trade defence measures (expected 1 July 2026) are expected to provide increasingly positive effects through 2026.

Leadership Journey Phase 6 has started, targeting value growth and EUR 150m of gains from 2026–2028; forward guidance is given on the assumption of stable commodity prices.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Aperam is on 30.04.2026.

The price of Aperam at the time of the news was 34,19EUR and was down -1,75 % compared with the previous day.





