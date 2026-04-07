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    Evotec Names Dieter Weinand as New Supervisory Board Chair

    Evotec prepares for a new chapter in its transformation journey as seasoned pharma leader Dieter Weinand is set to take over the Supervisory Board chair in 2026.

    Evotec Names Dieter Weinand as New Supervisory Board Chair
    Foto: pressfoto - freepik
    • Evotec’s Supervisory Board has nominated Dieter Weinand as Chairman, proposed for election at the Annual General Meeting on June 11, 2026.
    • He is proposed to succeed Prof. Dr. Iris Löw-Friedrich when her term ends at the 2026 AGM.
    • The nomination is intended to strengthen leadership for Evotec’s transformation, emphasizing commercial execution, strategic partnerships and sustainable profitability.
    • Weinand brings more than 30 years of global pharmaceutical leadership, including service on the Board of Management of Bayer AG and roles as President/CEO of Bayer Pharmaceuticals, and senior positions at Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi.
    • He currently serves on boards including Replimune and Coya Therapeutics and will reduce other board seats to comply with section C.5 of the German Corporate Governance Code so he can devote sufficient time to Evotec.
    • Evotec is a life‑science company integrating AI-driven drug discovery and development, partnering with Top 20 pharma and 800+ biotechs, and employs about 4,800 experts across Europe and the U.S.

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Evotec is on 08.04.2026.

    The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 4,5510EUR and was up +1,46 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,6000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,08 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.741,25PKT (-0,40 %).


    Evotec

    -0,42 %
    +8,87 %
    -13,96 %
    -21,79 %
    -14,47 %
    -77,36 %
    -85,55 %
    +34,46 %
    -69,70 %
    ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480





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    Evotec Names Dieter Weinand as New Supervisory Board Chair Evotec prepares for a new chapter in its transformation journey as seasoned pharma leader Dieter Weinand is set to take over the Supervisory Board chair in 2026.
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