Steyr Motors AG Acquires BUKH A/S, Unlocking New Markets & Synergies

Steyr Motors AG has completed the acquisition of 100% of BUKH A/S and SLC Ejendomme ApS; closing on 7 April 2026 with initial consolidation from Q2 2026.

The acquisition expands Steyr’s marine engine range from 120–300 hp to 24–700 hp, creating a near-complete marine portfolio and increasing revenue potential per customer.

BUKH brings SOLAS-certified engines and a global distribution and service network, accelerating market access—particularly in Asia and South America—and enabling significant cross-selling.

The transaction delivers scaling benefits: a second European production site, strengthened production/sales/aftermarket capabilities, and improved supply-chain resilience.

Strategically important for defense—enhances positioning for unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and deepens presence in the high-margin, high-barrier SOLAS aftermarket; positive earnings contribution is expected in the first full year, improving profitability and EBIT margin.

Integration measures: former BUKH owner/CEO Søren Christiansen will remain on the Supervisory Board for at least two years to support integration, and Torben Damberg assumed operational leadership as of April 1.

The next important date, "Ordentliche Hauptversammlung" — "Annual General Meeting (AGM)" (literally: "ordinary/general shareholders' meeting")., at Steyr Motors is on 10.04.2026.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 39,69EUR and was up +3,36 % compared with the previous day.

24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 39,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,23 % since publication.





