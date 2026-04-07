Borussia Dortmund, Booking Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Booking Holdings
|+5,93 %
|Internet
|🥈
|Powell Industries
|+1,10 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DeFi Technologies
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Plug Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|Energy Transition Minerals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Borussia Dortmund
|24
|Freizeit
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|23
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Atos
|19
|Informationstechnologie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|17
|Pharmaindustrie
|Gerresheimer
|17
|Gesundheitswesen
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|11
|Rohstoffe
Booking Holdings
Wochenperformance: +7,12 %
Wochenperformance: +7,12 %
Platz 1
Powell Industries
Wochenperformance: +6,22 %
Wochenperformance: +6,22 %
Platz 2
DeFi Technologies
Wochenperformance: +57,72 %
Wochenperformance: +57,72 %
Platz 3
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: +23,25 %
Wochenperformance: +23,25 %
Platz 4
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +22,88 %
Wochenperformance: +22,88 %
Platz 5
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: +14,65 %
Wochenperformance: +14,65 %
Platz 6
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +11,76 %
Wochenperformance: +11,76 %
Platz 7
Energy Transition Minerals
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 8
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +1,00 %
Wochenperformance: +1,00 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +22,88 %
Wochenperformance: +22,88 %
Platz 10
Atos
Wochenperformance: +1,92 %
Wochenperformance: +1,92 %
Platz 11
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +3,07 %
Wochenperformance: +3,07 %
Platz 12
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -2,74 %
Wochenperformance: -2,74 %
Platz 13
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: +7,08 %
Wochenperformance: +7,08 %
Platz 14
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