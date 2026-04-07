    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Kholo Capital & Tensai Invest R275M in Isambane Mining MBO

    A landmark mezzanine funding deal empowers Isambane Mining’s leaders to take full control, driving growth, resilience and long‑term value in South Africa’s mining sector.

    Kholo Capital & Tensai Invest R275M in Isambane Mining MBO
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • R275 million mezzanine debt package provided to support the management buy-out of Isambane Mining: R200 million from Kholo Capital and R75 million from Tensai Private Equity.
    • The financing enables the company’s management team to acquire 100% ownership, strengthening operational control and positioning Isambane for growth.
    • Isambane is a mid-tier South African open‑cast mining contractor offering drilling, blasting, loading, hauling, rehabilitation and day‑work services to Tier‑1 mining clients.
    • The management consortium is led by Chairman Banzi Giyose, CEO Johan Venter and CFO Jorrie Jordaan, with Bravura Capital advising the deal.
    • The transaction enhances black ownership and control, relies on multi‑year contracts and a flexible, redeployable operating model that provides strong revenue visibility and mitigates asset‑utilisation risk.
    • Kholo Capital Mezzanine Debt Fund I (R1.4 billion fund) and Tensai will act as long‑term capital partners; Kholo’s mezzanine structures are typically 4–7 years with bullet repayments, designed to minimize equity dilution while targeting returns above 17%.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    Kholo Capital & Tensai Invest R275M in Isambane Mining MBO A landmark mezzanine funding deal empowers Isambane Mining’s leaders to take full control, driving growth, resilience and long‑term value in South Africa’s mining sector.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     