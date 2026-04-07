Kholo Capital & Tensai Invest R275M in Isambane Mining MBO
A landmark mezzanine funding deal empowers Isambane Mining’s leaders to take full control, driving growth, resilience and long‑term value in South Africa’s mining sector.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- R275 million mezzanine debt package provided to support the management buy-out of Isambane Mining: R200 million from Kholo Capital and R75 million from Tensai Private Equity.
- The financing enables the company’s management team to acquire 100% ownership, strengthening operational control and positioning Isambane for growth.
- Isambane is a mid-tier South African open‑cast mining contractor offering drilling, blasting, loading, hauling, rehabilitation and day‑work services to Tier‑1 mining clients.
- The management consortium is led by Chairman Banzi Giyose, CEO Johan Venter and CFO Jorrie Jordaan, with Bravura Capital advising the deal.
- The transaction enhances black ownership and control, relies on multi‑year contracts and a flexible, redeployable operating model that provides strong revenue visibility and mitigates asset‑utilisation risk.
- Kholo Capital Mezzanine Debt Fund I (R1.4 billion fund) and Tensai will act as long‑term capital partners; Kholo’s mezzanine structures are typically 4–7 years with bullet repayments, designed to minimize equity dilution while targeting returns above 17%.
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