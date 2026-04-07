Commerzbank Highlights Growth Potential; No Merger Plans with UniCredit

Commerzbank says recent interactions with UniCredit did not demonstrate sufficient upside for Commerzbank shareholders beyond its standalone strategy.

UniCredit has not shown willingness to offer a market‑standard premium or improve the terms of its public takeover offer (announced 16 March 2026), so Commerzbank sees no basis for a mutually value‑accretive transaction.

Commerzbank disputes UniCredit’s assertion that it refused to engage; it reports several recent interactions and regular dialogue with UniCredit over the past 18 months.

Much of the potential upside outlined verbally by UniCredit is not dependent on a merger and, in Commerzbank’s view, can be realized independently without the execution risks of a transaction.

Commerzbank will continue to execute its Momentum standalone strategy and will publish upgraded financial targets and further strategy details with its quarterly results on 8 May 2026 (noting additional upside beyond original 2028 targets).

Commerzbank remains open to concrete, value‑creating proposals but says UniCredit’s uncoordinated announcements have impeded the mutual trust needed for a successful transaction.

The next important date, "Q1 2026 result" Other natural variants: - "Result for Q1 2026" - "Q1 2026 results", at Commerzbank is on 08.05.2026.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 31,48EUR and was down -0,06 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 31,44EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,13 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.098,50PKT (-0,50 %).





