Evotec to Receive ~$100 Million from Tubulis Acquisition

Evotec is expected to receive approximately $100 million in upfront consideration upon closing of Tubulis’ sale to Gilead Sciences.

Evotec is eligible to receive up to ~ $58 million in additional contingent consideration tied to milestone achievements.

Closing is expected in Q2 2026, subject to customary closing conditions; further transaction details were announced by Gilead and Tubulis.

Evotec Ventures holds a 3.14% equity stake in Tubulis, having participated in Tubulis’ €60M Series B (May 2022) and €128M Series B2 (March 2024) financings.

Tubulis currently has two programs in clinical trials for high‑need solid tumor indications.

The transaction is the fourth successful monetization from Evotec’s investment portfolio, reflecting its disciplined portfolio monetization strategy.

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Evotec is on 08.04.2026.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 4,6020EUR and was up +2,60 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.825,92PKT (+0,51 %).





