CyberloQ & Orenda to Launch Secure MFA in 2026
In 2026, CyberloQ and Orenda will fuse cutting-edge, device-bound MFA with next‑gen embedded finance to combat CNP fraud while keeping payments frictionless.
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- CyberloQ Technologies and Orenda plan to begin integrating CyberloQ Secure into the Orenda platform in May 2026, with technical integration targeted for completion in Q2 2026.
- The integration will embed CyberloQ’s patent-pending, device-bound, real-time multi-factor authentication technology directly into Orenda’s payment ecosystem.
- CyberloQ Secure combines face, fingerprint, voice, and location validation with geofencing to provide zero-trust, real-time identity verification.
- The project targets card-not-present (CNP) fraud—the fastest-growing fintech threat—while aiming to preserve a seamless, frictionless user experience for merchants and customers.
- Expected benefits include materially reduced fraud losses, stronger brand trust, and faster, safer innovation for fintech, insurance, health, EV, and platform clients.
- CyberloQ (OTCQB: CLOQ) is a development-stage fraud-prevention company; Orenda is a next-generation embedded-finance and payments platform offering configurable no-code tools.
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