    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    CyberloQ & Orenda to Launch Secure MFA in 2026

    In 2026, CyberloQ and Orenda will fuse cutting-edge, device-bound MFA with next‑gen embedded finance to combat CNP fraud while keeping payments frictionless.

    CyberloQ & Orenda to Launch Secure MFA in 2026
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • CyberloQ Technologies and Orenda plan to begin integrating CyberloQ Secure into the Orenda platform in May 2026, with technical integration targeted for completion in Q2 2026.
    • The integration will embed CyberloQ’s patent-pending, device-bound, real-time multi-factor authentication technology directly into Orenda’s payment ecosystem.
    • CyberloQ Secure combines face, fingerprint, voice, and location validation with geofencing to provide zero-trust, real-time identity verification.
    • The project targets card-not-present (CNP) fraud—the fastest-growing fintech threat—while aiming to preserve a seamless, frictionless user experience for merchants and customers.
    • Expected benefits include materially reduced fraud losses, stronger brand trust, and faster, safer innovation for fintech, insurance, health, EV, and platform clients.
    • CyberloQ (OTCQB: CLOQ) is a development-stage fraud-prevention company; Orenda is a next-generation embedded-finance and payments platform offering configurable no-code tools.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    CyberloQ & Orenda to Launch Secure MFA in 2026 In 2026, CyberloQ and Orenda will fuse cutting-edge, device-bound MFA with next‑gen embedded finance to combat CNP fraud while keeping payments frictionless.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     